BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bayfield 81, Lac Courte Oreilles 52

Brookfield Central 70, Wauwatosa East 63

Drummond 65, Mercer 40

Howards Grove 94, Cedar Grove-Belgium 59

Hurley 97, Mellen 65

Kenosha Tremper 86, Racine Park 59

Kewaskum 56, Berlin 41

Kingdom Prep Lutheran 59, Xavier 58

Lakeside Lutheran 66, St. John’s NW Military Academy 44

Living Word Lutheran 84, Oakfield 77

Mauston 59, Baraboo 50

Medford Area 62, Rhinelander 39

Mondovi 61, Elk Mound 57

Notre Dame 77, Pulaski 49

Oak Creek 49, Franklin 40

Pewaukee 66, New Berlin Eisenhower 27

Portage 78, Nekoosa 23

Racine Case 78, Racine Horlick 42

Reedsville 71, Young Coggs Prep 42

Salam School 67, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 26

Seneca 52, Royall 47

Shell Lake 62, Frederic 43

Solon Springs 85, Butternut 47

Turner 60, Whitewater 48

Waterford 63, Catholic Central 41

Waukesha West 73, D.C. Everest 59

Wausau West 67, Appleton West 65

Whitefish Bay 59, Cedarburg 32

Wisconsin Dells 49, Reedsburg Area 32

