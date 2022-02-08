The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 57, Tri-County 18
Arrowhead 54, Homestead 51
Arrowhead 71, Waukesha North 25
Beaver Dam 49, Kewaskum 28
Clintonville 44, Marinette 42
D.C. Everest 77, Merrill 52
De Soto 43, North Crawford 37
Fox Valley Lutheran 61, Little Chute 27
Gresham Community 51, Tigerton 29
Gresham Community 68, Oneida Nation 52
Highland 61, Monticello 28
Ithaca 51, Weston 19
Kewaunee 48, Peshtigo 42
Lake Holcombe 61, Bruce 43
Marshall 63, Belleville 59
Menominee Indian 69, Suring 51
Notre Dame 68, Pulaski 29
Oakfield 58, Kohler 30
Oakfield 68, Hustisford 50
Oconomowoc 67, Catholic Memorial 63
Ozaukee 76, Chilton 75
Pius XI Catholic 52, New Berlin West 47
Racine Case 78, Racine Horlick 42
Rice Lake 64, Chippewa Falls 26
Salam School 53, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 18
Slinger 72, Mukwonago 61
Waukesha West 76, Mukwonago 34
Wausaukee 56, Goodman 12
Whitnall 61, Cudahy 18
Wisconsin Lutheran 71, West Allis Central 39
___
