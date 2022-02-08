The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 57, Tri-County 18

Arrowhead 54, Homestead 51

Arrowhead 71, Waukesha North 25

Beaver Dam 49, Kewaskum 28

Clintonville 44, Marinette 42

D.C. Everest 77, Merrill 52

De Soto 43, North Crawford 37

Fox Valley Lutheran 61, Little Chute 27

Gresham Community 51, Tigerton 29

Gresham Community 68, Oneida Nation 52

Highland 61, Monticello 28

Ithaca 51, Weston 19

Kewaunee 48, Peshtigo 42

Lake Holcombe 61, Bruce 43

Marshall 63, Belleville 59

Menominee Indian 69, Suring 51

Notre Dame 68, Pulaski 29

Oakfield 58, Kohler 30

Oakfield 68, Hustisford 50

Oconomowoc 67, Catholic Memorial 63

Ozaukee 76, Chilton 75

Pius XI Catholic 52, New Berlin West 47

Racine Case 78, Racine Horlick 42

Rice Lake 64, Chippewa Falls 26

Salam School 53, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 18

Slinger 72, Mukwonago 61

Waukesha West 76, Mukwonago 34

Wausaukee 56, Goodman 12

Whitnall 61, Cudahy 18

Wisconsin Lutheran 71, West Allis Central 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..