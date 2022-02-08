WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The trial of a Missouri man accused of killing two brothers from Wisconsin has been delayed until March of next year. Garland Nelson, of Braymer, is charged with capital murder in the deaths of Justin and Nicholas Diemel, of Shawano County, Wisconsin, in July 2019. On Monday, Johnson County Circuit Judge Michael Wagner granted a motion from Nelson’s attorneys to delay the trial. In their motion, the attorneys said Nelson has not had time to meet with his psychiatrist. Nelson was scheduled to go to trial in June. The brothers disappeared after visiting Nelson’s farm near Braymer. Their remains were later found in Missouri and Nebraska.

