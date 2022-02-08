The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 55, Nekoosa 32
Augusta 47, Thorp 30
Badger 71, Racine Park 35
Black Hawk 24, Darlington 23
Black Hawk 64, Juda 22
Blair-Taylor 62, Royall 50
Dodgeland 68, Williams Bay 23
Drummond 60, Solon Springs 36
Esko, Minn. 43, Superior 41
Fennimore 51, Benton 28
Kenosha Bradford 91, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 37
Lancaster 67, Barneveld 24
Lincoln 35, Brookwood 33
Marshall 55, Wisconsin Heights 44
Mellen 64, Lac Courte Oreilles 54
Melrose-Mindoro 58, Cashton 54
Menomonie 66, Medford Area 33
Newman Catholic 40, Abbotsford 36
Prairie du Chien 79, River Valley 24
South Shore 60, Butternut 29
Southwestern 66, Boscobel 58
Three Lakes 65, Florence 44
Tomahawk 53, White Lake 16
Watertown Luther Prep 78, Messmer 35
Wausau West 76, Green Bay East 74
West Allis Nathan Hale 50, West Allis Central 44
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 54, Markesan 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Belmont vs. River Ridge/Scales Mound, Ill., ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..