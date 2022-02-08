The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 55, Nekoosa 32

Augusta 47, Thorp 30

Badger 71, Racine Park 35

Black Hawk 24, Darlington 23

Black Hawk 64, Juda 22

Blair-Taylor 62, Royall 50

Dodgeland 68, Williams Bay 23

Drummond 60, Solon Springs 36

Esko, Minn. 43, Superior 41

Fennimore 51, Benton 28

Kenosha Bradford 91, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 37

Lancaster 67, Barneveld 24

Lincoln 35, Brookwood 33

Marshall 55, Wisconsin Heights 44

Mellen 64, Lac Courte Oreilles 54

Melrose-Mindoro 58, Cashton 54

Menomonie 66, Medford Area 33

Newman Catholic 40, Abbotsford 36

Prairie du Chien 79, River Valley 24

South Shore 60, Butternut 29

Southwestern 66, Boscobel 58

Three Lakes 65, Florence 44

Tomahawk 53, White Lake 16

Watertown Luther Prep 78, Messmer 35

Wausau West 76, Green Bay East 74

West Allis Nathan Hale 50, West Allis Central 44

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 54, Markesan 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Belmont vs. River Ridge/Scales Mound, Ill., ccd.

___

