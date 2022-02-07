The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Assumption 74, Amherst 65
Athens 48, Cadott 32
Athens 78, Assumption 52
Auburndale 46, Loyal 39
Badger 41, Whitewater 39
Baldwin-Woodville 50, Saint Croix Central 49
Barneveld 66, Benton 49
Benton 71, Shullsburg 45
Bonduel 65, Edgar 55
Brillion 60, Weyauwega-Fremont 52
Bruce 97, Lake Holcombe 43
Cameron 71, Cumberland 67
Central Wisconsin Christian 68, Madison Abundant Life 56
Clintonville 57, Freedom 51
Columbus Catholic 61, Neillsville 60
Cuba City 69, Platteville 56
DeForest 60, Caledonia, Minn. 57
DeForest 86, Monona Grove 63
Denmark 71, Marinette 57
Drummond 45, Mellen 34
Durand 68, Cochrane-Fountain City 45
East Troy 60, McFarland 58
Elmwood/Plum City 72, Independence 41
Fox Valley Lutheran 76, Denmark 75
Gibraltar 66, Oconto 59
Gillett 57, Lena 55
Hayward 61, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 45
Highland 69, Riverdale 50
Hurley 88, Bayfield 40
Ithaca 60, Belmont 59
Janesville Parker 59, Verona Area 56
Kenosha Bradford 73, Wilmot Union 63
Kewaunee 71, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 55
Kohler 77, Random Lake 68
Ladysmith 71, Barron 64
Laona-Wabeno 81, Shiocton 74
Luxemburg-Casco 60, Little Chute 53
Madison Country Day 53, Juda 50
Marinette 85, Oconto Falls 58
Marshall 68, Cambridge 52
Menasha 63, Oshkosh West 59
Milwaukee King 70, Milwaukee South 23
Mineral Point 63, Iowa-Grant 49
Mount Horeb 55, Reedsburg Area 44
Newman Catholic 82, Greenwood 29
North Crawford 68, Viroqua 52
Notre Dame 69, Bay Port 64
Oregon 76, Edgerton 67
Owen-Withee 66, Abbotsford 32
Plum City 60, Glenwood City 44
Randolph 68, Lourdes Academy 55
Rib Lake 64, Gilman 25
Shoreland Lutheran 58, Eastbrook Academy 43
Shullsburg 47, Juda 34
South Milwaukee 57, Cudahy 47
Southern Door 68, Two Rivers 54
Spring Valley 73, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 36
Sturgeon Bay 91, Sevastopol 58
Thorp 53, Colfax 44
Tomah 63, Adams-Friendship 37
Turtle Lake 48, Siren 45
Waupaca 55, Wrightstown 44
Wausau West 76, Green Bay East 74
Wayland Academy 64, Valley Christian 52
Whitehall 77, Fall Creek 74
Wild Rose 50, Tigerton 26
Wonewoc-Center 59, Kickapoo 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..