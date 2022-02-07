The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Assumption 74, Amherst 65

Athens 48, Cadott 32

Athens 78, Assumption 52

Auburndale 46, Loyal 39

Badger 41, Whitewater 39

Baldwin-Woodville 50, Saint Croix Central 49

Barneveld 66, Benton 49

Benton 71, Shullsburg 45

Bonduel 65, Edgar 55

Brillion 60, Weyauwega-Fremont 52

Bruce 97, Lake Holcombe 43

Cameron 71, Cumberland 67

Central Wisconsin Christian 68, Madison Abundant Life 56

Clintonville 57, Freedom 51

Columbus Catholic 61, Neillsville 60

Cuba City 69, Platteville 56

DeForest 60, Caledonia, Minn. 57

DeForest 86, Monona Grove 63

Denmark 71, Marinette 57

Drummond 45, Mellen 34

Durand 68, Cochrane-Fountain City 45

East Troy 60, McFarland 58

Elmwood/Plum City 72, Independence 41

Fox Valley Lutheran 76, Denmark 75

Gibraltar 66, Oconto 59

Gillett 57, Lena 55

Hayward 61, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 45

Highland 69, Riverdale 50

Hurley 88, Bayfield 40

Ithaca 60, Belmont 59

Janesville Parker 59, Verona Area 56

Kenosha Bradford 73, Wilmot Union 63

Kewaunee 71, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 55

Kohler 77, Random Lake 68

Ladysmith 71, Barron 64

Laona-Wabeno 81, Shiocton 74

Luxemburg-Casco 60, Little Chute 53

Madison Country Day 53, Juda 50

Marinette 85, Oconto Falls 58

Marshall 68, Cambridge 52

Menasha 63, Oshkosh West 59

Milwaukee King 70, Milwaukee South 23

Mineral Point 63, Iowa-Grant 49

Mount Horeb 55, Reedsburg Area 44

Newman Catholic 82, Greenwood 29

North Crawford 68, Viroqua 52

Notre Dame 69, Bay Port 64

Oregon 76, Edgerton 67

Owen-Withee 66, Abbotsford 32

Plum City 60, Glenwood City 44

Randolph 68, Lourdes Academy 55

Rib Lake 64, Gilman 25

Shoreland Lutheran 58, Eastbrook Academy 43

Shullsburg 47, Juda 34

South Milwaukee 57, Cudahy 47

Southern Door 68, Two Rivers 54

Spring Valley 73, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 36

Sturgeon Bay 91, Sevastopol 58

Thorp 53, Colfax 44

Tomah 63, Adams-Friendship 37

Turtle Lake 48, Siren 45

Waupaca 55, Wrightstown 44

Wausau West 76, Green Bay East 74

Wayland Academy 64, Valley Christian 52

Whitehall 77, Fall Creek 74

Wild Rose 50, Tigerton 26

Wonewoc-Center 59, Kickapoo 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..