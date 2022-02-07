The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baldwin-Woodville 50, Saint Croix Central 49
Barneveld 66, Benton 49
Benton 71, Shullsburg 45
Brillion 60, Weyauwega-Fremont 52
Bruce 97, Lake Holcombe 43
Clintonville 57, Freedom 51
DeForest 60, Caledonia, Minn. 57
DeForest 86, Monona Grove 63
Denmark 71, Marinette 57
Drummond 45, Mellen 34
Durand 68, Cochrane-Fountain City 45
Gillett 57, Lena 55
Highland 69, Riverdale 50
Hurley 88, Bayfield 40
Ithaca 60, Belmont 59
Janesville Parker 59, Verona Area 56
Kohler 77, Random Lake 68
Laona-Wabeno 81, Shiocton 74
Luxemburg-Casco 60, Little Chute 53
Marshall 68, Cambridge 52
Milwaukee King 70, Milwaukee South 23
Mineral Point 63, Iowa-Grant 49
Mount Horeb 55, Reedsburg Area 44
Newman Catholic 82, Greenwood 29
Notre Dame 69, Bay Port 64
Owen-Withee 66, Abbotsford 32
Plum City 60, Glenwood City 44
Shoreland Lutheran 58, Eastbrook Academy 43
Shullsburg 47, Juda 34
South Milwaukee 57, Cudahy 47
Southern Door 68, Two Rivers 54
Spring Valley 73, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 36
Tomah 63, Adams-Friendship 37
Turtle Lake 48, Siren 45
Whitehall 77, Fall Creek 74
Wild Rose 50, Tigerton 26
Wonewoc-Center 59, Kickapoo 44
