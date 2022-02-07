The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barneveld 66, Benton 49
DeForest 86, Monona Grove 63
Denmark 71, Marinette 57
Drummond 45, Mellen 34
Gillett 57, Lena 55
Janesville Parker 59, Verona Area 56
Marshall 68, Cambridge 52
Mount Horeb 55, Reedsburg Area 44
Notre Dame 69, Bay Port 64
Plum City 60, Glenwood City 44
Shullsburg 47, Juda 34
South Milwaukee 57, Cudahy 47
Tomah 63, Adams-Friendship 37
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..