By ED WHITE

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Records show another man charged in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has agreed to plead guilty. That would leave four to face trial in March and give prosecutors a second insider who could be a key witness. Kaleb Franks in a document filed Monday said he would join Ty Garbin as the second person to admit guilt in the scheme to kidnap the Democratic governor. FBI agents stepped in and arrested the group in October 2020. Garbin pleaded guilty in 2021 and was sentenced to slightly more than six years in prison. The government said six men wanted to kidnap Whitmer because of their disgust over COVID-19 restrictions.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.