TOMAH, Wis. — The Tomah Area School District has paused plans for a massive construction referendum after a survey showed voters would reject the request. The La Crosse Tribune reported Sunday that the district mailed residents a survey prepared by research firm School Perceptions last fall asking for opinions on three different plans. Once called for spending $80 million on a new middle school. Another asked for $89 million for a new high school. The third asked for $96 million for a new high school with athletic fields. The district received 1,700 responses. School Perceptions told the school board that the responses showed voters would reject a referendum. School Board member Pam Buchda said the survey doesn’t change the reality of aging facilities.

