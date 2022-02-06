MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Madison’s far east side. The Wisconsin State Journal reported the shooting took place Thursday morning. Witnesses told the newspaper that two SUV-type vehicles pinned a silver vehicle between them in the street and people with guns surrounded the silver vehicle and smashed its window. Authorities said a 38-year-old man was shot during the incident and suffered non-life-threatening wounds. Madison police spokeswoman Stephanie Fryer said Madison officers were helping state Justice Department agents with an investigation when the shooting happened. The sheriff’s office said the man was wanted on a state Department of Corrections warrant and has an open disorderly conduct case.

