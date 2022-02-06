The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 87, Madison Abundant Life 14
Appleton East 70, Kaukauna 62
Blair-Taylor 62, Royall 50
Edgerton 56, Dodgeville 38
Elmwood/Plum City 57, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 42
Evansville 63, Monroe 59
Fall Creek 37, Laona-Wabeno 34
Hortonville 68, Fond du Lac 53
Janesville Craig 66, Janesville Parker 38
Ladysmith 56, Cameron 52
Living Word Lutheran 58, Stockbridge 15
Madison La Follette 84, Madison West 20
Madison Memorial 84, Madison East 68
Martin Luther 71, Saint Thomas More 48
Northwestern 67, Spooner 29
Oconto 74, Kewaunee 43
Peshtigo 51, Gibraltar 24
Somerset 56, Saint Croix Central 44
Southern Door 70, Sturgeon Bay 28
Sun Prairie 88, Beloit Memorial 22
The Prairie School 74, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 69
Three Lakes 64, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 28
Turner 61, Heritage Christian 46
Verona Area 49, Middleton 40
Waupun 65, DeForest 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..