The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashwaubenon 50, Rock Island, Ill. 48

Fall Creek 60, Wisconsin Dells 47

Kimberly 58, Oshkosh West 43

Living Word Lutheran 86, Stockbridge 56

McDonell Central 77, Osseo-Fairchild 53

Milw. Washington 72, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 39

Milwaukee Hamilton 63, St. John’s NW Military Academy 56

Northridge Prep, Ill. 70, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 60

Prospect, Ill. 60, The Prairie School 38

Royall 48, Blair-Taylor 44

Sheboygan Area Luth. 84, Valders 34

St. Marys Springs 64, Cedar Grove-Belgium 51

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..