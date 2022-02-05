The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashwaubenon 50, Rock Island, Ill. 48
Fall Creek 60, Wisconsin Dells 47
Kimberly 58, Oshkosh West 43
Living Word Lutheran 86, Stockbridge 56
McDonell Central 77, Osseo-Fairchild 53
Milw. Washington 72, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 39
Milwaukee Hamilton 63, St. John’s NW Military Academy 56
Northridge Prep, Ill. 70, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 60
Prospect, Ill. 60, The Prairie School 38
Royall 48, Blair-Taylor 44
Sheboygan Area Luth. 84, Valders 34
St. Marys Springs 64, Cedar Grove-Belgium 51
