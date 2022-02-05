By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bobby Portis Jr. had a season-high 30 points, including six 3-pointers, and the Milwaukee Bucks handed the Portland Trail Blazers their fifth straight loss, 137-108 on Saturday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points, with a season-high four 3-pointers, and nine rebounds. He has scored at least 25 points in each of his 18 games since Christmas, the third-longest streak in Bucks’ history. Anfernee Simons had 19 points for the Blazers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.