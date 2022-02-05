BROWN DEER, Wis. (AP) — Police say a man fatally shot two people at an apartment complex in a Milwaukee suburb and later died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Three people, including the suspect, were killed and one other person was injured in Saturday morning’s shooting. Authorities believe it started as a domestic dispute. Brown Deer Police Chief Peter Nimmer says the 26-year-old suspect was taken to a hospital, where he died. Police were called to the Park Plaza Court apartments shortly after 10 a.m. The suspect fired shots at officers from the second floor but no officers were hurt, although a police car was hit.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.