BROWN DEER, Wis. (AP) — Police say two people were killed and two more were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb of Brown Deer. Police Chief Peter Nimmer said in a news conference early Saturday afternoon that one of the injured is in critical condition and a suspect is in custody. Nimmer says police were called to Park Plaza Court around 10 a.m. He says the suspect fired shots at officers but that none are hurt and they did not return fire. Nimmer did not provide the names or ages of the victims, but he says no child was hurt in the shooting.

