GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers promoted John Dunn to take over as tight ends coach for Justin Outten. Outten left to become Denver’s offensive coordinator under new Broncos coach and former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Dunn worked as a senior analyst for the Packers this season but coached the New York Jets’ tight ends from 2019-20. The Packers also announced that Maurice Drayton won’t return as special teams coordinator. His departure had been reported on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.