BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 58, Pittsville 46
Amherst 61, Menominee Indian 56
Appleton East 68, Kaukauna 67
Appleton East 94, Appleton West 62
Aquinas 54, La Crosse Logan 45
Ashwaubenon 73, Green Bay Preble 52
Baldwin-Woodville 59, Somerset 43
Barneveld 66, Benton 49
Barron 76, Cumberland 69
Bay Port 76, Manitowoc Lincoln 75
Belleville 76, New Glarus 69
Benton 52, Belmont 41
Big Foot 55, Whitewater 35
Big Foot 58, Jefferson 51
Black River Falls 54, Arcadia 40
Blair-Taylor 63, Eleva-Strum 36
Brookfield Central 65, Wauwatosa West 60
Brookfield East 78, West Allis Nathan Hale 43
Brown Deer 62, New Berlin West 59
Cambria-Friesland 75, Montello 33
Cameron 69, Ashland 55
Cassville 87, Black Hawk 62
Clayton 45, Birchwood 41
Clear Lake 72, Grantsburg 40
Colby 81, Greenwood 43
Columbus Catholic 70, Spencer 46
Cuba City 93, Iowa-Grant 35
D.C. Everest 89, Stevens Point 77
Darlington 63, Southwestern 57
De Soto 53, Seneca 38
Deerfield 68, Williams Bay 45
Dodgeville 84, Lancaster 65
Dominican 86, Racine Lutheran 42
Durand 57, Colfax 39
East Troy 59, Brodhead 52
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 56, Independence 27
Edgar 50, Phillips 32
Edgewood 64, Baraboo 45
Ellsworth 81, Amery 41
Fall Creek 44, Regis 40
Fall River 65, Princeton/Green Lake 56
Flambeau 95, Lake Holcombe 47
Franklin 64, Kenosha Bradford 42
Gibraltar 79, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 60
Greenfield 75, Milwaukee Lutheran 68
Gresham Community 58, Bowler 46
Homestead 92, Port Washington 63
Hortonville 59, Fond du Lac 43
Hurley 73, Lac Courte Oreilles 36
Iola-Scandinavia 59, Weyauwega-Fremont 38
Ithaca 79, Kickapoo 49
Kenosha Reuther 61, Mountain Top Academy 54
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 60, The Prairie School 54
Kenosha Tremper 64, Kenosha Indian Trail 60
Kettle Moraine 78, Waukesha North 50
Kewaskum 56, Berlin 41
Kewaunee 63, Sturgeon Bay 61
La Farge 51, Weston 27
Lake Mills 66, Lakeside Lutheran 55
Lakeside Lutheran 67, Mount Horeb 65
Lancaster 62, Viroqua 36
Living Word Lutheran 69, Messmer 49
Lodi 57, Columbus 54
Loyal 62, Abbotsford 45
Luck 63, Webster 41
Madison Abundant Life 48, University Lake/Trinity 42
Madison East 59, Beloit Memorial 46
Madison La Follette 76, Madison Memorial 65
Madison West 65, Middleton 62
Manitowoc Lincoln 70, Green Bay Southwest 69
McFarland 87, Edgerton 64
Merrill 70, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 60
Milwaukee Golda Meir 82, Milwaukee Arts 53
Mineral Point 58, Fennimore 46
Monroe 51, Sauk Prairie 46
Mosinee 55, Rhinelander 44
New Auburn 71, Bruce 67
New Glarus 72, Deerfield 56
Newman Catholic 77, Rib Lake 50
Northland Lutheran 80, Tigerton 41
Notre Dame 69, Bay Port 64
Notre Dame 75, Sheboygan North 63
Oak Creek 56, Kenosha Indian Trail 50
Oakfield 39, Dodgeland 31
Oconomowoc 56, Muskego 52
Oconto 61, Algoma 47
Onalaska 78, Sparta 25
Oregon 55, Reedsburg Area 44
Osceola 71, Ellsworth 45
Pacelli 63, Crandon 42
Pecatonica 45, Argyle 42
Peshtigo 76, Sturgeon Bay 68
Pewaukee 84, Wisconsin Lutheran 59
Pius XI Catholic 60, New Berlin Eisenhower 57
Plymouth 78, Ripon 73
Potosi 77, Pecatonica 40
Prairie Farm 82, Winter 41
Prairie du Chien 59, Platteville 45
Prescott 73, Osceola 61
Racine Case 97, Kenosha Tremper 57
Racine Horlick 78, Racine Park 66
Richland Center 51, River Valley 35
River Ridge 75, Monticello 50
Roncalli 57, Sheboygan Falls 36
Saint Croix Central 75, Altoona 44
Saint Francis 81, Heritage Christian 74
Seymour 46, New London 37
Shawano 72, Menasha 67
Sheboygan North 63, Pulaski 40
Shoreland Lutheran 43, Catholic Central 37
Siren 59, Frederic 48
South Shore 66, Bayfield 60
Southern Door 80, Sevastopol 42
Spooner 37, Hayward 31
Spring Valley 57, Boyceville 27
Stanley-Boyd 60, Bloomer 41
Stoughton 75, Watertown 52
Stratford 63, Chequamegon 57
Three Lakes 75, Elcho 45
Tomah 64, Holmen 58
Turner 66, Evansville 63
Unity 39, Turtle Lake 37
Valders 60, Two Rivers 35
Washburn 63, Solon Springs 51
Watertown Luther Prep 71, Poynette 47
Waukesha North 59, Waukesha West 56
Wauzeka-Steuben 57, North Crawford 48, OT
Wayland Academy 49, Valley Christian 28
West Allis Central 80, Greendale 66
West Bend West 47, West Bend East 42
Whitnall 79, Shorewood 29
Wisconsin Heights 79, Waterloo 63
