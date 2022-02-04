FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Jalon Pipkins posted 15 points and seven rebounds as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Milwaukee 70-60. DeAndre Gholston led Milwaukee with 22 points.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Automated Insights.
