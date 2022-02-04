The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Catholic Central 39, Shoreland Lutheran 30

Clear Lake 57, Grantsburg 43

Crandon 58, Marathon 23

Dominican 30, Racine Lutheran 22

Florence 67, Sturgeon Bay 42

Fox Valley Lutheran 77, Denmark 28

Franklin 63, Kenosha Bradford 51

Freedom 64, Clintonville 14

Germantown 91, Wauwatosa East 40

Grafton 81, Nicolet 43

Green Bay Preble 38, Ashwaubenon 35

Green Bay Southwest 56, Manitowoc Lincoln 43

Greenfield 84, Milwaukee Lutheran 36

Hartford Union 62, Slinger 48

Hillsboro 57, Cashton 39

Iola-Scandinavia 40, Weyauwega-Fremont 35

Kettle Moraine 92, Waukesha North 21

Laconia 67, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 59

Lake Holcombe 57, Flambeau 37

Lena 65, Oneida Nation 59

Luxemburg-Casco 52, Little Chute 36

Mayville 55, Campbellsport 42

Medford Area 52, Tomahawk 27

Menasha 71, New London 37

Menomonie 76, Chippewa Falls 34

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 63, Milwaukee Golda Meir 21

Mishicot 44, Hilbert 42

Mosinee 37, Rhinelander 25

Mukwonago 71, Catholic Memorial 63

New Auburn 46, Bruce 19

Northland Pines 70, Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 19

Notre Dame 70, Bay Port 36

Oak Creek 58, Kenosha Indian Trail 22

Oconto Falls 42, Marinette 32

Oostburg 70, Sheboygan Area Luth. 49

Ozaukee 80, Kohler 71

Pius XI Catholic 56, New Berlin Eisenhower 46

Prairie Farm 85, Winter 42

Racine Case 60, Kenosha Tremper 53

Racine Horlick 52, Racine Park 49

Reedsville 51, Cedar Grove-Belgium 41

Shawano 44, Seymour 37

Shorewood 71, Whitnall 55

Siren 70, Frederic 28

South Milwaukee 65, Cudahy 14

St. Mary Catholic 61, Howards Grove 53

Suring 50, Crivitz 42

Union Grove 91, Badger 23

Unity 55, Turtle Lake 32

West Bend East 53, West Bend West 42

Westosha Central 58, Burlington 35

Wilmot Union 74, Delavan-Darien 44

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 58, Manawa 31

Wonewoc-Center 49, Royall 47

Xavier 60, West De Pere 57

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..