The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Catholic Central 39, Shoreland Lutheran 30
Clear Lake 57, Grantsburg 43
Crandon 58, Marathon 23
Dominican 30, Racine Lutheran 22
Florence 67, Sturgeon Bay 42
Fox Valley Lutheran 77, Denmark 28
Franklin 63, Kenosha Bradford 51
Freedom 64, Clintonville 14
Germantown 91, Wauwatosa East 40
Grafton 81, Nicolet 43
Green Bay Preble 38, Ashwaubenon 35
Green Bay Southwest 56, Manitowoc Lincoln 43
Greenfield 84, Milwaukee Lutheran 36
Hartford Union 62, Slinger 48
Hillsboro 57, Cashton 39
Iola-Scandinavia 40, Weyauwega-Fremont 35
Kettle Moraine 92, Waukesha North 21
Laconia 67, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 59
Lake Holcombe 57, Flambeau 37
Lena 65, Oneida Nation 59
Luxemburg-Casco 52, Little Chute 36
Mayville 55, Campbellsport 42
Medford Area 52, Tomahawk 27
Menasha 71, New London 37
Menomonie 76, Chippewa Falls 34
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 63, Milwaukee Golda Meir 21
Mishicot 44, Hilbert 42
Mosinee 37, Rhinelander 25
Mukwonago 71, Catholic Memorial 63
New Auburn 46, Bruce 19
Northland Pines 70, Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 19
Notre Dame 70, Bay Port 36
Oak Creek 58, Kenosha Indian Trail 22
Oconto Falls 42, Marinette 32
Oostburg 70, Sheboygan Area Luth. 49
Ozaukee 80, Kohler 71
Pius XI Catholic 56, New Berlin Eisenhower 46
Prairie Farm 85, Winter 42
Racine Case 60, Kenosha Tremper 53
Racine Horlick 52, Racine Park 49
Reedsville 51, Cedar Grove-Belgium 41
Shawano 44, Seymour 37
Shorewood 71, Whitnall 55
Siren 70, Frederic 28
South Milwaukee 65, Cudahy 14
St. Mary Catholic 61, Howards Grove 53
Suring 50, Crivitz 42
Union Grove 91, Badger 23
Unity 55, Turtle Lake 32
West Bend East 53, West Bend West 42
Westosha Central 58, Burlington 35
Wilmot Union 74, Delavan-Darien 44
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 58, Manawa 31
Wonewoc-Center 49, Royall 47
Xavier 60, West De Pere 57
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..