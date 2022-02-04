The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 58, Pittsville 46

Appleton East 68, Kaukauna 67

Appleton East 94, Appleton West 62

Aquinas 54, La Crosse Logan 45

Ashwaubenon 73, Green Bay Preble 52

Baldwin-Woodville 59, Somerset 43

Barneveld 66, Benton 49

Bay Port 76, Manitowoc Lincoln 75

Benton 52, Belmont 41

Big Foot 55, Whitewater 35

Big Foot 58, Jefferson 51

Brookfield Central 65, Wauwatosa West 60

Brookfield East 78, West Allis Nathan Hale 43

Brown Deer 62, New Berlin West 59

Cambria-Friesland 75, Montello 33

Clayton 45, Birchwood 41

Clear Lake 72, Grantsburg 40

Columbus Catholic 70, Spencer 46

Cuba City 93, Iowa-Grant 35

D.C. Everest 89, Stevens Point 77

Dodgeville 84, Lancaster 65

East Troy 59, Brodhead 52

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 56, Independence 27

Ellsworth 81, Amery 41

Fall Creek 44, Regis 40

Flambeau 95, Lake Holcombe 47

Franklin 64, Kenosha Bradford 42

Homestead 92, Port Washington 63

Hurley 73, Lac Courte Oreilles 36

Ithaca 79, Kickapoo 49

Kenosha Reuther 61, Mountain Top Academy 54

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 60, The Prairie School 54

Kenosha Tremper 64, Kenosha Indian Trail 60

Kettle Moraine 78, Waukesha North 50

Kewaskum 56, Berlin 41

Kewaunee 63, Sturgeon Bay 61

Lakeside Lutheran 67, Mount Horeb 65

Lancaster 62, Viroqua 36

Loyal 62, Abbotsford 45

Madison East 59, Beloit Memorial 46

McFarland 87, Edgerton 64

Merrill 70, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 60

Mineral Point 58, Fennimore 46

Monroe 51, Sauk Prairie 46

Mosinee 55, Rhinelander 44

New Glarus 72, Deerfield 56

Notre Dame 75, Sheboygan North 63

Oconomowoc 56, Muskego 52

Osceola 71, Ellsworth 45

Pecatonica 45, Argyle 42

Peshtigo 76, Sturgeon Bay 68

Pewaukee 84, Wisconsin Lutheran 59

Pius XI Catholic 60, New Berlin Eisenhower 57

Potosi 77, Pecatonica 40

Prairie Farm 82, Winter 41

Racine Case 97, Kenosha Tremper 57

Racine Horlick 78, Racine Park 66

River Ridge 75, Monticello 50

Roncalli 57, Sheboygan Falls 36

Sheboygan North 63, Pulaski 40

Shoreland Lutheran 43, Catholic Central 37

Southern Door 80, Sevastopol 42

Spooner 37, Hayward 31

Stanley-Boyd 60, Bloomer 41

Valders 60, Two Rivers 35

Watertown Luther Prep 71, Poynette 47

Waukesha North 59, Waukesha West 56

West Allis Central 80, Greendale 66

Whitnall 79, Shorewood 29

Wisconsin Heights 79, Waterloo 63

