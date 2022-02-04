The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 58, Pittsville 46
Appleton East 68, Kaukauna 67
Appleton East 94, Appleton West 62
Aquinas 54, La Crosse Logan 45
Ashwaubenon 73, Green Bay Preble 52
Baldwin-Woodville 59, Somerset 43
Barneveld 66, Benton 49
Bay Port 76, Manitowoc Lincoln 75
Benton 52, Belmont 41
Big Foot 55, Whitewater 35
Big Foot 58, Jefferson 51
Brookfield Central 65, Wauwatosa West 60
Brookfield East 78, West Allis Nathan Hale 43
Brown Deer 62, New Berlin West 59
Cambria-Friesland 75, Montello 33
Clayton 45, Birchwood 41
Clear Lake 72, Grantsburg 40
Columbus Catholic 70, Spencer 46
Cuba City 93, Iowa-Grant 35
D.C. Everest 89, Stevens Point 77
Dodgeville 84, Lancaster 65
East Troy 59, Brodhead 52
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 56, Independence 27
Ellsworth 81, Amery 41
Fall Creek 44, Regis 40
Flambeau 95, Lake Holcombe 47
Franklin 64, Kenosha Bradford 42
Homestead 92, Port Washington 63
Hurley 73, Lac Courte Oreilles 36
Ithaca 79, Kickapoo 49
Kenosha Reuther 61, Mountain Top Academy 54
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 60, The Prairie School 54
Kenosha Tremper 64, Kenosha Indian Trail 60
Kettle Moraine 78, Waukesha North 50
Kewaskum 56, Berlin 41
Kewaunee 63, Sturgeon Bay 61
Lakeside Lutheran 67, Mount Horeb 65
Lancaster 62, Viroqua 36
Loyal 62, Abbotsford 45
Madison East 59, Beloit Memorial 46
McFarland 87, Edgerton 64
Merrill 70, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 60
Mineral Point 58, Fennimore 46
Monroe 51, Sauk Prairie 46
Mosinee 55, Rhinelander 44
New Glarus 72, Deerfield 56
Notre Dame 75, Sheboygan North 63
Oconomowoc 56, Muskego 52
Osceola 71, Ellsworth 45
Pecatonica 45, Argyle 42
Peshtigo 76, Sturgeon Bay 68
Pewaukee 84, Wisconsin Lutheran 59
Pius XI Catholic 60, New Berlin Eisenhower 57
Potosi 77, Pecatonica 40
Prairie Farm 82, Winter 41
Racine Case 97, Kenosha Tremper 57
Racine Horlick 78, Racine Park 66
River Ridge 75, Monticello 50
Roncalli 57, Sheboygan Falls 36
Sheboygan North 63, Pulaski 40
Shoreland Lutheran 43, Catholic Central 37
Southern Door 80, Sevastopol 42
Spooner 37, Hayward 31
Stanley-Boyd 60, Bloomer 41
Valders 60, Two Rivers 35
Watertown Luther Prep 71, Poynette 47
Waukesha North 59, Waukesha West 56
West Allis Central 80, Greendale 66
Whitnall 79, Shorewood 29
Wisconsin Heights 79, Waterloo 63
___
