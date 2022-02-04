The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Catholic Central 39, Shoreland Lutheran 30
Clear Lake 57, Grantsburg 43
Crandon 58, Marathon 23
Dominican 30, Racine Lutheran 22
Franklin 63, Kenosha Bradford 51
Germantown 91, Wauwatosa East 40
Green Bay Southwest 56, Manitowoc Lincoln 43
Greenfield 84, Milwaukee Lutheran 36
Hillsboro 57, Cashton 39
Lake Holcombe 57, Flambeau 37
Lena 65, Oneida Nation 59
Luxemburg-Casco 52, Little Chute 36
Medford Area 52, Tomahawk 27
Menasha 71, New London 37
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 63, Milwaukee Golda Meir 21
Mosinee 37, Rhinelander 25
Mukwonago 71, Catholic Memorial 63
New Auburn 46, Bruce 19
Oak Creek 58, Kenosha Indian Trail 22
Oostburg 70, Sheboygan Area Luth. 49
Pius XI Catholic 56, New Berlin Eisenhower 46
Racine Case 60, Kenosha Tremper 53
Reedsville 51, Cedar Grove-Belgium 41
South Milwaukee 65, Cudahy 14
St. Mary Catholic 61, Howards Grove 53
Suring 50, Crivitz 42
Union Grove 91, Badger 23
Unity 55, Turtle Lake 32
Wilmot Union 74, Delavan-Darien 44
Xavier 60, West De Pere 57
