The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appleton East 94, Appleton West 62
Ashwaubenon 73, Green Bay Preble 52
Bay Port 76, Manitowoc Lincoln 75
Benton 52, Belmont 41
Big Foot 55, Whitewater 35
Brookfield Central 65, Wauwatosa West 60
Columbus Catholic 70, Spencer 46
Cuba City 93, Iowa-Grant 35
Dodgeville 84, Lancaster 65
East Troy 59, Brodhead 52
Franklin 64, Kenosha Bradford 42
Hurley 73, Lac Courte Oreilles 36
Kenosha Reuther 61, Mountain Top Academy 54
Kenosha Tremper 64, Kenosha Indian Trail 60
Kettle Moraine 78, Waukesha North 50
Kewaskum 56, Berlin 41
Kewaunee 63, Sturgeon Bay 61
Lakeside Lutheran 67, Mount Horeb 65
Lancaster 62, Viroqua 36
Loyal 62, Abbotsford 45
New Glarus 72, Deerfield 56
Notre Dame 75, Sheboygan North 63
Oconomowoc 56, Muskego 52
Osceola 71, Ellsworth 45
Pecatonica 45, Argyle 42
Valders 60, Two Rivers 35
Waukesha North 59, Waukesha West 56
Whitnall 79, Shorewood 29
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..