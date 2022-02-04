The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appleton East 94, Appleton West 62

Ashwaubenon 73, Green Bay Preble 52

Bay Port 76, Manitowoc Lincoln 75

Benton 52, Belmont 41

Big Foot 55, Whitewater 35

Brookfield Central 65, Wauwatosa West 60

Columbus Catholic 70, Spencer 46

Cuba City 93, Iowa-Grant 35

Dodgeville 84, Lancaster 65

East Troy 59, Brodhead 52

Franklin 64, Kenosha Bradford 42

Hurley 73, Lac Courte Oreilles 36

Kenosha Reuther 61, Mountain Top Academy 54

Kenosha Tremper 64, Kenosha Indian Trail 60

Kettle Moraine 78, Waukesha North 50

Kewaskum 56, Berlin 41

Kewaunee 63, Sturgeon Bay 61

Lakeside Lutheran 67, Mount Horeb 65

Lancaster 62, Viroqua 36

Loyal 62, Abbotsford 45

New Glarus 72, Deerfield 56

Notre Dame 75, Sheboygan North 63

Oconomowoc 56, Muskego 52

Osceola 71, Ellsworth 45

Pecatonica 45, Argyle 42

Valders 60, Two Rivers 35

Waukesha North 59, Waukesha West 56

Whitnall 79, Shorewood 29

