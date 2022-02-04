The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Catholic Central 39, Shoreland Lutheran 30

Dominican 30, Racine Lutheran 22

Franklin 63, Kenosha Bradford 51

Germantown 91, Wauwatosa East 40

Lake Holcombe 57, Flambeau 37

Lena 65, Oneida Nation 59

Menasha 71, New London 37

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 63, Milwaukee Golda Meir 21

Mukwonago 71, Catholic Memorial 63

New Auburn 46, Bruce 19

South Milwaukee 65, Cudahy 14

St. Mary Catholic 61, Howards Grove 53

Union Grove 91, Badger 23

Unity 55, Turtle Lake 32

Wilmot Union 74, Delavan-Darien 44

___

