The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Catholic Central 39, Shoreland Lutheran 30
Dominican 30, Racine Lutheran 22
Franklin 63, Kenosha Bradford 51
Germantown 91, Wauwatosa East 40
Lake Holcombe 57, Flambeau 37
Lena 65, Oneida Nation 59
Menasha 71, New London 37
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 63, Milwaukee Golda Meir 21
Mukwonago 71, Catholic Memorial 63
New Auburn 46, Bruce 19
South Milwaukee 65, Cudahy 14
St. Mary Catholic 61, Howards Grove 53
Union Grove 91, Badger 23
Unity 55, Turtle Lake 32
Wilmot Union 74, Delavan-Darien 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..