MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a bill opposed by labor unions that would have allowed teenagers to work longer hours during the busy summer tourism months. The measure Evers vetoed on Friday had the support of Republicans and the state’s hotel, restaurant and grocery industries. Democrats and the Wisconsin AFL-CIO opposed it. Current law does not allow 14- and 15-year-olds to work later than 7 p.m. from after Labor Day until May 31 and no later than 9 p.m. over the summer. The bill would have permitted employees under age 16 to work until 11 p.m. when they don’t have school the next day.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.