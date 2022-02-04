MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Rickie Weeks has rejoined the organization to take a role as an assistant in player development. The Brewers also have hired former Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles third baseman Pedro Álvarez as an assistant in baseball operations and player development. Weeks played for the Brewers in 2003 and from 2005-14. He was named an All-Star in 2011. He later played for the Seattle Mariners (2015), Arizona Diamondbacks (2016) and Tampa Bay Rays (2017). Álvarez played for the Pirates from 2010-15 and with the Orioles from 2016-18. He made the All-Star Game in 2013.

