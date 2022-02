The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Greendale 50, South Milwaukee 48

Kenosha Christian Life 71, Kenosha Reuther 35

Milwaukee North 73, Milwaukee Pulaski 37

Milwaukee Riverside University 67, Milwaukee Vincent 63

University School of Milwaukee 73, Living Word Lutheran 66

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..