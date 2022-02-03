The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburndale 80, Cadott 37
Black River Falls 73, Osseo-Fairchild 44
Campbellsport 67, Mayville 54
Cashton 76, Brookwood 36
Clintonville 54, Wrightstown 45
Crivitz 79, Oneida Nation 37
Eau Claire North 52, Chippewa Falls 48
Fox Valley Lutheran 78, Waupaca 43
Freedom 58, Little Chute 49
Gibraltar 61, Algoma 50
Gillett 57, Lena 55
Hilbert 57, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 55
Hillsboro 33, Bangor 10
Howards Grove 73, Manitowoc Lutheran 61
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 81, Waupun 49
Kohler 63, Sheboygan Christian 60
Laconia 72, Omro 55
Lomira 57, North Fond du Lac 36
Lourdes Academy 48, Dodgeland 36
Luxemburg-Casco 81, Oconto Falls 59
Mauston 81, Adams-Friendship 54
Medford Area 81, Antigo 41
Milwaukee Golda Meir 74, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 59
Mondovi 70, Colfax 44
Necedah 55, Royall 47
Neenah 63, Brookfield Central 57
New Lisbon 52, Wonewoc-Center 50
Niagara 64, Saint Thomas Aquinas 29
Oak Creek 87, Racine Park 53
Oregon 75, Portage 45
Reedsville 73, Mishicot 42
River Falls 49, Hudson 48
Sheboygan Area Luth. 89, Ozaukee 41
Slinger 51, Hartford Union 48, 2OT
St. Mary Catholic 88, Random Lake 80
St. Marys Springs 67, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 53
Three Lakes 54, Goodman 33
University Lake/Trinity 63, Augustine Prep 56
Washburn 58, Mellen 53
Waterford 52, Elkhorn Area 47
West De Pere 77, Green Bay West 40
Westosha Central 42, Burlington 35
Winneconne 61, Wautoma 45
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 63, Pacelli 46
Xavier 71, Green Bay East 58
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..