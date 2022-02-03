The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 66, Argyle 40

Algoma 36, Sevastopol 31

Almond-Bancroft 35, Pittsville 28

Appleton North 54, Bay Port 50

Arcadia 36, Independence 28

Auburndale 70, Prentice 32

Baraboo 47, Portage 38

Beaver Dam 57, DeForest 37

Belmont 52, River Ridge 30

Brillion 59, Roncalli 33

Brodhead 55, Big Foot 9

Cadott 52, Bloomer 33

Cambria-Friesland 63, Princeton/Green Lake 47

Cambridge 58, Belleville 54

Cameron 59, Cumberland 48

Cochrane-Fountain City 57, Eleva-Strum 43

Colfax 56, Boyceville 12

Columbus 71, Watertown Luther Prep 56

Columbus Catholic 50, Greenwood 28

Cuba City 81, Riverdale 29

Darlington 45, Fennimore 24

Darlington 59, Iowa-Grant 24

De Soto 43, Seneca 32

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 49, Alma 43

Edgerton 63, East Troy 38

Edgewood 60, Mount Horeb 44

Elk Mound 43, Durand 42

Fall Creek 58, Thorp 25

Highland 54, Benton 32

Hurley 57, Mellen 31

Jefferson 51, Whitewater 39

Kewaskum 37, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 29

Kickapoo 58, Ithaca 39

Kiel 66, Two Rivers 48

Ladysmith 53, Barron 33

Lake Holcombe 43, New Auburn 39

Lake Mills 60, Poynette 55

Lakeland 74, Medford Area 32

Lincoln 57, Gilmanton 33

Lourdes Academy 58, Horicon 29

Luther 58, Black River Falls 17

Madison East 94, Beloit Memorial 59

Madison La Follette 59, Madison Memorial 47

Manawa 70, White Lake 9

Marathon 46, Abbotsford 40

Markesan 37, Fall River 24

Marshall 51, Wisconsin Heights 44

Marshfield 48, Wausau East 38

McDonell Central 61, Regis 39

Melrose-Mindoro 48, Augusta 41

Messmer 46, Living Word Lutheran 35

Middleton 63, Madison West 21

Mineral Point 91, Boscobel 55

Monona Grove 77, Fort Atkinson 54

Neenah 72, Wausau West 58

Neillsville 57, Spencer 14

Nekoosa 47, Mauston 46

Newman Catholic 47, Rib Lake 43

Northland Lutheran 68, Tigerton 32

Oakfield 65, Dodgeland 45

Oconto Falls 70, Southern Door 41

Oregon 67, Monroe 41

Osseo-Fairchild 73, Stanley-Boyd 52

Prairie du Chien 63, Platteville 30

Racine St. Catherine’s 43, Burlington 42

Randolph 47, Pardeeville 36

Reedsburg Area 55, Sauk Prairie 42

Rice Lake 58, River Falls 41

Richland Center 59, River Valley 28

Rosholt 47, Port Edwards 36

Sheboygan Falls 46, Valders 35

Shorewood 36, Racine Park 12

Solon Springs 58, Butternut 36

Somerset 46, Altoona 40

South Shore 58, Washburn 33

Stoughton 61, Milton 48

Stratford 73, Chequamegon 13

Sun Prairie 80, Janesville Craig 72

Superior 44, Hudson 43

Tri-County 51, White Lake 14

University Lake/Trinity 32, Augustine Prep 30

Verona Area 69, Janesville Parker 19

Waupun 76, Berlin 31

Wauzeka-Steuben 67, North Crawford 26

Williams Bay 58, Madison Abundant Life 51

Winneconne 51, Ripon 37

Wisconsin Dells 58, Adams-Friendship 31

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 68, Merrill 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..