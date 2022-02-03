The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 66, Argyle 40
Algoma 36, Sevastopol 31
Almond-Bancroft 35, Pittsville 28
Appleton North 54, Bay Port 50
Arcadia 36, Independence 28
Auburndale 70, Prentice 32
Baraboo 47, Portage 38
Beaver Dam 57, DeForest 37
Belmont 52, River Ridge 30
Brillion 59, Roncalli 33
Brodhead 55, Big Foot 9
Cadott 52, Bloomer 33
Cambria-Friesland 63, Princeton/Green Lake 47
Cambridge 58, Belleville 54
Cameron 59, Cumberland 48
Cochrane-Fountain City 57, Eleva-Strum 43
Colfax 56, Boyceville 12
Columbus 71, Watertown Luther Prep 56
Columbus Catholic 50, Greenwood 28
Cuba City 81, Riverdale 29
Darlington 45, Fennimore 24
Darlington 59, Iowa-Grant 24
De Soto 43, Seneca 32
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 49, Alma 43
Edgerton 63, East Troy 38
Edgewood 60, Mount Horeb 44
Elk Mound 43, Durand 42
Fall Creek 58, Thorp 25
Highland 54, Benton 32
Hurley 57, Mellen 31
Jefferson 51, Whitewater 39
Kewaskum 37, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 29
Kickapoo 58, Ithaca 39
Kiel 66, Two Rivers 48
Ladysmith 53, Barron 33
Lake Holcombe 43, New Auburn 39
Lake Mills 60, Poynette 55
Lakeland 74, Medford Area 32
Lincoln 57, Gilmanton 33
Lourdes Academy 58, Horicon 29
Luther 58, Black River Falls 17
Madison East 94, Beloit Memorial 59
Madison La Follette 59, Madison Memorial 47
Manawa 70, White Lake 9
Marathon 46, Abbotsford 40
Markesan 37, Fall River 24
Marshall 51, Wisconsin Heights 44
Marshfield 48, Wausau East 38
McDonell Central 61, Regis 39
Melrose-Mindoro 48, Augusta 41
Messmer 46, Living Word Lutheran 35
Middleton 63, Madison West 21
Mineral Point 91, Boscobel 55
Monona Grove 77, Fort Atkinson 54
Neenah 72, Wausau West 58
Neillsville 57, Spencer 14
Nekoosa 47, Mauston 46
Newman Catholic 47, Rib Lake 43
Northland Lutheran 68, Tigerton 32
Oakfield 65, Dodgeland 45
Oconto Falls 70, Southern Door 41
Oregon 67, Monroe 41
Osseo-Fairchild 73, Stanley-Boyd 52
Prairie du Chien 63, Platteville 30
Racine St. Catherine’s 43, Burlington 42
Randolph 47, Pardeeville 36
Reedsburg Area 55, Sauk Prairie 42
Rice Lake 58, River Falls 41
Richland Center 59, River Valley 28
Rosholt 47, Port Edwards 36
Sheboygan Falls 46, Valders 35
Shorewood 36, Racine Park 12
Solon Springs 58, Butternut 36
Somerset 46, Altoona 40
South Shore 58, Washburn 33
Stoughton 61, Milton 48
Stratford 73, Chequamegon 13
Sun Prairie 80, Janesville Craig 72
Superior 44, Hudson 43
Tri-County 51, White Lake 14
University Lake/Trinity 32, Augustine Prep 30
Verona Area 69, Janesville Parker 19
Waupun 76, Berlin 31
Wauzeka-Steuben 67, North Crawford 26
Williams Bay 58, Madison Abundant Life 51
Winneconne 51, Ripon 37
Wisconsin Dells 58, Adams-Friendship 31
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 68, Merrill 52
___
