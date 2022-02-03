The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburndale 80, Cadott 37

Black River Falls 73, Osseo-Fairchild 44

Campbellsport 67, Mayville 54

Cashton 76, Brookwood 36

Clintonville 54, Wrightstown 45

Crivitz 79, Oneida Nation 37

Eau Claire North 52, Chippewa Falls 48

Fox Valley Lutheran 78, Waupaca 43

Freedom 58, Little Chute 49

Gibraltar 61, Algoma 50

Gillett 57, Lena 55

Hilbert 57, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 55

Hillsboro 33, Bangor 10

Howards Grove 73, Manitowoc Lutheran 61

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 81, Waupun 49

Kohler 63, Sheboygan Christian 60

Laconia 72, Omro 55

Lomira 57, North Fond du Lac 36

Luxemburg-Casco 81, Oconto Falls 59

Mauston 81, Adams-Friendship 54

Medford Area 81, Antigo 41

Milwaukee Golda Meir 74, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 59

Mondovi 70, Colfax 44

Necedah 55, Royall 47

Neenah 63, Brookfield Central 57

New Lisbon 52, Wonewoc-Center 50

Niagara 64, Saint Thomas Aquinas 29

Oak Creek 87, Racine Park 53

Oregon 75, Portage 45

Reedsville 73, Mishicot 42

River Falls 49, Hudson 48

Sheboygan Area Luth. 89, Ozaukee 41

Slinger 51, Hartford Union 48, 2OT

St. Mary Catholic 88, Random Lake 80

St. Marys Springs 67, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 53

Three Lakes 54, Goodman 33

University Lake/Trinity 63, Augustine Prep 56

Washburn 58, Mellen 53

Waterford 52, Elkhorn Area 47

West De Pere 77, Green Bay West 40

Westosha Central 42, Burlington 35

Winneconne 61, Wautoma 45

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 63, Pacelli 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..