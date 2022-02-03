The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 81, Waupun 49
Medford Area 81, Antigo 41
Milwaukee Golda Meir 74, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 59
Mondovi 70, Colfax 44
Neenah 63, Brookfield Central 57
Niagara 64, Saint Thomas Aquinas 29
Oak Creek 87, Racine Park 53
Oregon 75, Portage 45
Washburn 58, Mellen 53
Waterford 52, Elkhorn Area 47
Westosha Central 42, Burlington 35
Winneconne 61, Wautoma 45
