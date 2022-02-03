The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arcadia 36, Independence 28

Auburndale 70, Prentice 32

Belmont 52, River Ridge 30

Brillion 59, Roncalli 33

Brodhead 55, Big Foot 9

Colfax 56, Boyceville 12

Cuba City 81, Riverdale 29

Darlington 45, Fennimore 24

De Soto 43, Seneca 32

Edgerton 63, East Troy 38

Hurley 57, Mellen 31

Ladysmith 53, Barron 33

Lake Holcombe 43, New Auburn 39

Lincoln 57, Gilmanton 33

Manawa 70, White Lake 9

Marshall 51, Wisconsin Heights 44

Messmer 46, Living Word Lutheran 35

Middleton 63, Madison West 21

Neillsville 57, Spencer 14

Nekoosa 47, Mauston 46

Newman Catholic 47, Rib Lake 43

Northland Lutheran 68, Tigerton 32

Solon Springs 58, Butternut 36

South Shore 58, Washburn 33

Sun Prairie 80, Janesville Craig 72

Tri-County 51, White Lake 14

University Lake/Trinity 32, Augustine Prep 30

Verona Area 69, Janesville Parker 19

Wauzeka-Steuben 67, North Crawford 26

Wisconsin Dells 58, Adams-Friendship 31

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..