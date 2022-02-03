The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcadia 36, Independence 28
Auburndale 70, Prentice 32
Belmont 52, River Ridge 30
Brillion 59, Roncalli 33
Brodhead 55, Big Foot 9
Colfax 56, Boyceville 12
Cuba City 81, Riverdale 29
Darlington 45, Fennimore 24
De Soto 43, Seneca 32
Edgerton 63, East Troy 38
Hurley 57, Mellen 31
Ladysmith 53, Barron 33
Lake Holcombe 43, New Auburn 39
Lincoln 57, Gilmanton 33
Manawa 70, White Lake 9
Marshall 51, Wisconsin Heights 44
Messmer 46, Living Word Lutheran 35
Middleton 63, Madison West 21
Neillsville 57, Spencer 14
Nekoosa 47, Mauston 46
Newman Catholic 47, Rib Lake 43
Northland Lutheran 68, Tigerton 32
Solon Springs 58, Butternut 36
South Shore 58, Washburn 33
Sun Prairie 80, Janesville Craig 72
Tri-County 51, White Lake 14
University Lake/Trinity 32, Augustine Prep 30
Verona Area 69, Janesville Parker 19
Wauzeka-Steuben 67, North Crawford 26
Wisconsin Dells 58, Adams-Friendship 31
