MADISON, Wis. — Many of nearly 300 people who attended a 10-hour-long virtual public hearing spoke against a $450 million plan to reroute an oil and gas pipeline across northern Wisconsin. The hearing that began Wednesday finally wrapped up early Thursday. Participants addressed a draft environmental review for a 40-mile reroute of Enbridge’s Line 5 in Ashland and Iron counties. Enbridge wants to move the pipeline after the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa sued the company in 2019 to shut down and remove Line 5 from the tribe’s reservation. Enbridge needs permits from multiple state and federal agencies to move ahead with the project.

