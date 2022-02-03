MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer says there are no fatalities involved in the shooting Thursday morning on the city’s east side. Madison police say officers were helping the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation with a case when the incident happened. Police say no officers were injured. The incident generated a large police presence near a park-and-ride lot.

