MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Law enforcement officers have responded to Madison’s east side where police say an officer has been involved in what they describe as a “critical incident.” Authorities did not disclose the nature of the incident Thursday morning, but did say no officers were injured. It was not yet clear if anyone else was hurt. Police say Madison officers were helping the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation with a case when the incident happened. It drew a large contingent of officers to an area near a park-and-ride lot about 8:20 a.m.

