WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Fire officials say a fire at a suburban Chicago boat storage warehouse caused millions of dollars in damage to the building and yachts stored inside. The Waukegan Fire Department said Thursday that the fire began about 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Bay Marine boat warehouse, which stored 60 to 70 yachts. WBBM-TV reports that about 100 firefighters from departments in Lake, McHenry, and Kenosha counties spent 6½ hours battling the flames before bringing the blaze under control. Crews were hampered by the amount of smoke and flames, along with the bitter cold. The fire’s cause remains under investigation.

