MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Caitlin Clark collected her fifth triple-double this season and No. 21 Iowa rolled by Wisconsin 84-50. Clark, who leads the nation in points and assists per game, finished with 27 points on 12-of-18 shooting with 11 assists and 11 rebounds. Monika Czinano added 17 points, freshman Addison O’Grady had a career-high 16 and Kate Martin 10 for the Hawkeyes, who shot 59% in dominating the stat sheet. Julie Pospisilova and Krustyna Ellew scored 13 points each and Brooke Schramek added 10 for the Badgers (5-16, 2-9), who shot 32%. Iowa was without injured starters McKenna Warnock and Gabbie Marshall while it was announced Wisconsin starter Sydney Hilliard was taking a leave of absence for personal reasons.

