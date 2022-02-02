The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brown Deer 58, University Lake 57
Heritage Christian 83, Messmer 35
Kickapoo 68, North Crawford 28
Madison Memorial 68, Madison West 11
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 58, Milwaukee Madison 38
Milwaukee School of Languages 80, Milw. Marshall/Young Coggs 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hope Christian vs. Lake Country Lutheran, ccd.
Milwaukee North vs. Destiny, ccd.
