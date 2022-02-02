The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brown Deer 58, University Lake 57

Heritage Christian 83, Messmer 35

Kickapoo 68, North Crawford 28

Madison Memorial 68, Madison West 11

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 58, Milwaukee Madison 38

Milwaukee School of Languages 80, Milw. Marshall/Young Coggs 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hope Christian vs. Lake Country Lutheran, ccd.

Milwaukee North vs. Destiny, ccd.

