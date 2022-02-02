The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 72, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 50
Appleton North 62, Appleton East 61
Arrowhead 66, Catholic Memorial 62
Ashland 59, Barron 50
Ashwaubenon 64, Green Bay Southwest 44
Athens 69, Rib Lake 43
Augustine Prep 53, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 25
Baldwin-Woodville 77, Amery 46
Barneveld 75, Albany 47
Big Foot 55, Whitewater 35
Black Hawk 49, Juda 33
Blair-Taylor 54, Alma 44
Brillion 77, Shiocton 57
Brookfield East 57, Brookfield Central 46
Cassville 57, Benton 39
Cedar Grove-Belgium 71, Mishicot 55
Cedarburg 62, Port Washington 49
Chequamegon 46, Phillips 31
Clear Lake 50, Turtle Lake 44
Cochrane-Fountain City 69, Gilmanton 35
Columbus Catholic 74, Owen-Withee 56
Crandon 47, Tomahawk 38
Cuba City 60, Southwestern 47
Cudahy 63, Greenfield 58
D.C. Everest 57, Eau Claire North 56
De Pere 93, Green Bay Preble 51
Deerfield 85, Madison Country Day 26
Denmark 50, Roncalli 43
Dominican 75, Catholic Central 35
Drummond 60, Lac Courte Oreilles 27
Durand 69, Boyceville 31
East Troy 59, Brodhead 52
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 54, Melrose-Mindoro 42
Edgerton 73, Jefferson 43
Eleva-Strum 58, Independence 21
Faith Christian 65, Eastbrook Academy 35
Fall River 66, Pardeeville 62
Fennimore 64, Iowa-Grant 46
Flambeau 66, Augusta 60
Florence 75, Lena 46
Freedom 43, Seymour 36
Genesee, Mich. 71, Mayville 42
Gillett 64, Saint Thomas Aquinas 32
Grantsburg 82, Luck 70
Hartford Union 68, West Bend East 59
Highland 46, Belmont 44
Homestead 76, Slinger 56
Howards Grove 69, Ozaukee 48
Hurley 90, Bayfield 57
Hustisford 44, Horicon 33
Iola-Scandinavia 43, Amherst 40
Ithaca 72, Weston 36
Janesville Craig 81, Elkhorn Area 76
Juda 62, Albany 43
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 64, Racine St. Catherine’s 57
Kewaskum 50, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 47
Kimberly 90, Kaukauna 67
La Crosse Central 66, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 20
La Crosse Logan 57, Prairie du Chien 41
Laconia 53, Sheboygan Falls 38
Ladysmith 64, Spooner 54
Lake Country Lutheran 61, Messmer 37
Lodi 79, River Valley 45
Luther 87, Black River Falls 64
Madison Abundant Life 44, Palmyra-Eagle 28
Madison East 82, Madison West 72
Manawa 94, Bowler 64
Manitowoc Lutheran 52, Oostburg 47
Marathon 59, Stratford 55
Markesan 73, Montello 30
Marshall 59, Lake Mills 57
Marshfield 71, Chippewa Falls 65
Martin Luther 78, Plymouth 72
Mellen 67, Butternut 41
Menomonee Falls 89, West Allis Nathan Hale 50
Merrill 75, Rhinelander 68
Milton 77, Watertown 75
Milwaukee Golda Meir 68, Milwaukee School of Languages 44
Milwaukee Riverside University 78, Milw. Bay View 53
Mineral Point 90, Riverdale 40
Monroe 61, Reedsburg Area 50
Monticello 58, Pecatonica 52
Mosinee 65, New London 52
Muskego 70, Waukesha North 45
Neenah 66, Hortonville 36
Neillsville 63, Lincoln 42
Nekoosa 67, Westfield Area 52
New Auburn 72, Lake Holcombe 31
Nicolet 72, West Bend West 65
North Crawford 51, De Soto 30
North Fond du Lac 60, Saint Lawrence Seminary 37
Northland Pines 58, Lakeland 39
Notre Dame 75, Sheboygan North 63
Oakfield 46, Wayland Academy 38
Oregon 86, Baraboo 58
Pacelli 70, Pittsville 50
Potosi 56, Shullsburg 52, OT
Prairie Farm 57, Birchwood 41
Prentice 75, Rib Lake 63
Prentice 77, Abbotsford 44
Prescott 85, Altoona 75
Princeton/Green Lake 68, Rio 62
Racine Case 81, Kenosha Bradford 61
Racine Horlick 59, Franklin 56
Reedsville 69, Kohler 63
Regis 52, Arcadia 45
River Ridge 67, Richland Center 54
Saint Croix Central 66, St. Croix Falls 42
Saint Thomas More 58, Shoreland Lutheran 47
Sauk Prairie 46, Mount Horeb 44
Seneca 82, La Farge 41
Shawano 74, Antigo 48
Sheboygan Christian 72, Hilbert 56
Sheboygan South 71, Pulaski 46
Shorewood 46, South Milwaukee 30
Solon Springs 79, South Shore 49
Spencer 58, Greenwood 40
Spring Valley 42, Elmwood/Plum City 38
Sun Prairie 54, Janesville Parker 51
The Prairie School 62, Racine Lutheran 49
Turner 73, Clinton 63
Unity 48, Frederic 27
Watertown Luther Prep 74, Mayville 73
Waukesha South 71, Oconomowoc 60
Wautoma 63, Adams-Friendship 55
Wauwatosa West 81, Hamilton 63
Wauzeka-Steuben 56, Kickapoo 19
West Allis Central 97, Milwaukee Lutheran 85
West Allis Nathan Hale 72, Beaver Dam 51
West Salem 81, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 49
Whitefish Bay 56, Grafton 49
Wild Rose 43, Rosholt 31
Williams Bay 69, Parkview 49
Winneconne 57, Ripon 55
Wisconsin Dells 67, Mauston 52
Wisconsin Heights 77, Poynette 49
Wisconsin Lutheran 78, Pius XI Catholic 73
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..