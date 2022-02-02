The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 67, Johnson Creek 37

Appleton East 64, Appleton North 29

Arrowhead 72, Catholic Memorial 42

Ashwaubenon 45, Green Bay Southwest 40

Baraboo 66, Black River Falls 29

Bay Port 56, Manitowoc Lincoln 34

Belleville 46, Deerfield 32

Bloomer 43, Saint Croix Central 32

Brookfield East 53, Brookfield Central 38

Brown Deer 61, Whitnall 46

Cadott 66, Augusta 38

Cashton 57, Brookwood 38

Cedarburg 72, Port Washington 34

Clayton 57, Cornell 34

Clear Lake 57, Turtle Lake 45

Clinton 68, Monroe 50

Clintonville 39, Little Chute 23

Coleman 51, Gillett 30

Colfax 65, Altoona 49

De Pere 85, Green Bay Preble 44

Durand 66, Boyceville 23

Eau Claire Memorial 50, Rice Lake 44

Eau Claire North 71, Chippewa Falls 53

Fond du Lac 58, Oshkosh North 27

Franklin 68, Racine Horlick 19

Freedom 85, Fox Valley Lutheran 65

Germantown 83, Milwaukee DSHA 47

Grantsburg 59, Luck 36

Greenfield 79, Cudahy 26

Hamilton 79, Wauwatosa West 28

Hartford Union 63, West Bend East 56

Highland 61, Wauzeka-Steuben 52

Hortonville 76, Neenah 68

Howards Grove 59, Ozaukee 52

Hudson 49, River Falls 46

Kaukauna 58, Kimberly 38

Kenosha Bradford 70, Racine Case 59

Kenosha Christian Life 72, Living Word Lutheran 32

Kewaskum 57, New Holstein 52

Kewaunee 46, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 29

Kiel 57, Plymouth 43

Kohler 63, Reedsville 55

La Crosse Central 65, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 63

Lake Mills 34, Sauk Prairie 29

Laona-Wabeno 52, Shiocton 44

Lomira 44, Mayville 38

Loyal 66, Colby 61

Luther 72, De Soto 39

Marathon 41, Pacelli 32

Menomonie 61, New Richmond 31

Milwaukee Golda Meir 47, Milwaukee South 39

Mishicot 56, Cedar Grove-Belgium 34

Monona Grove 75, Lodi 33

Mosinee 53, Amherst 49

Neillsville 61, Mondovi 22

New Berlin Eisenhower 54, New Berlin West 33

Niagara 51, Crivitz 34

Northland Pines 50, Prentice 44

Notre Dame 76, Sheboygan North 20

Oak Creek 63, Racine Park 20

Oconto 73, Gibraltar 25

Oostburg 68, Manitowoc Lutheran 48

Oshkosh West 69, Appleton West 37

Pardeeville 56, Wisconsin Heights 29

Peshtigo 39, Algoma 36

Pewaukee 85, Greendale 30

Phillips 84, Chequamegon 33

Pius XI Catholic 74, Wisconsin Lutheran 39

Plum City 65, Spring Valley 37

Plum City 68, Glenwood City 24

Port Edwards 50, Bowler 41

Prairie du Chien 60, La Crosse Logan 39

Prescott 76, Osceola 56

Random Lake 54, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 42

Reedsburg Area 83, Dodgeville 35

Regis 68, Thorp 39

Sevastopol 83, Sturgeon Bay 33

Sheboygan South 71, Pulaski 46

Slinger 54, Homestead 34

Spencer 52, Greenwood 47

St. Mary Central 74, Sheboygan Area Luth. 70

Suring 74, Oneida Nation 63

Turner 60, Williams Bay 32

Unity 52, Frederic 11

Waterloo 57, Wisconsin Heights 55

Watertown 48, Monona Grove 39

Watertown Luther Prep 55, Oakfield 45

Waukesha West 50, Kettle Moraine 43

West Bend West 38, Nicolet 37

Westosha Central 55, Elkhorn Area 27

Wilmot Union 44, Burlington 35

Winneconne 43, New London 35

Winona Cotter, Minn. 51, Aquinas 42

Winter 68, Bruce 60

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 57, Nekoosa 29

Wrightstown 59, Marinette 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..