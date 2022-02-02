MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police say five people were shot and wounded outside a Milwaukee high school following a fight over a social media post. Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said Wednesday that four teenage girls and a woman were shot about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday outside Rufus King High School where a basketball game was taking place. Police say the suspect is a man known to them who remained at large. Norman said two females were fighting outside the school and a group had gathered to watch them when the gunman opened fire, striking the five victims, including two 15-year-old girls and three other females ages 16, 17 and 20.

