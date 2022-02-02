By MATTHEW DALY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency says a U.S. Postal Service plan to replace its huge fleet of mail-delivery trucks has too few electric vehicles and falls short of President Joe Biden’s goals to slow global warming. In a sharply worded letter to the Postal Service, EPA says its plan to make 10% of its next-generation fleet electric is a “crucial lost opportunity to more rapidly reduce the carbon footprint of one of the largest government fleets in the world.″ The Postal Service did not immediately respond to requests for comment. But its officials said in a document submitted to EPA that full electrification of the 230,000-vehicle fleet would cost an additional $3.3 billion over the current plan.

