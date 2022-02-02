By GAVIN GOOD

Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn had 37 points and 12 rebounds and No. 18 Illinois beat No. 11 Wisconsin 80-67 on Wednesday night. Cockburn had 20 first-half points on 10-of-12 shooting, including two rim-rattling dunks. He finished 16 of 19, making his last five shots for the Illini (16-5, 9-2 Big Ten). Johnny Davis led Wisconsin (17-4, 8-3) with 22 points and 15 rebounds.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.