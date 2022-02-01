MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin state Senate’s top Democrat says she won’t seek reelection. Minority Leader Janet Bewley announced Tuesday she won’t run this November. She says she wants to spend more time with her recently retired husband and grandchildren. Bewley, of Mason, represents a section of far northern Wisconsin that includes Superior and Ashland. She was first elected to the Assembly in 2010 and won election to the Senate in 2014. Her caucus elected her minority leader in 2017. Bewley’s announcement comes after state Rep. Gordon Hintz announced in December that he would resign his position as Assembly minority leader. Assembly Democrats picked Greta Neubauer as their new leader on Dec. 20.

