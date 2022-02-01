APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — A man convicted in a fatal shooting at a suburban Appleton mall was sentenced to 40 years in prison. The sentencing Tuesday in Outagamie County Circuit Court came a year after 18-year-old Dezman Ellis shot and killed Jovanni Frausto during a dispute about a girlfriend at the Fox River Mall’s food court. A bystander, Colt Lemmers, was injured. Ellis, of Oshkosh, fled the mall in a car with friends and was arrested days later in Iowa. Ellis had earlier entered no contest pleas to second-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless endangering safety. WBAY-TV reported that Frausto’s family pleaded with Judge Mark J. McGinnis for a stiff sentence. The victim’s father, Julio Aponte, said the crime continues to haunt the family.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.