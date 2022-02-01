The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 72, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 50

Appleton North 62, Appleton East 61

Arrowhead 66, Catholic Memorial 62

Ashland 59, Barron 50

Ashwaubenon 64, Green Bay Southwest 44

Athens 69, Rib Lake 43

Augustine Prep 53, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 25

Baldwin-Woodville 77, Amery 46

Barneveld 75, Albany 47

Big Foot 55, Whitewater 35

Black Hawk 49, Juda 33

Blair-Taylor 54, Alma 44

Brillion 77, Shiocton 57

Brookfield East 57, Brookfield Central 46

Cassville 57, Benton 39

Cedar Grove-Belgium 71, Mishicot 55

Cedarburg 62, Port Washington 49

Chequamegon 46, Phillips 31

Clear Lake 50, Turtle Lake 44

Cochrane-Fountain City 69, Gilmanton 35

Columbus Catholic 74, Owen-Withee 56

Crandon 47, Tomahawk 38

Cuba City 60, Southwestern 47

Cudahy 63, Greenfield 58

D.C. Everest 57, Eau Claire North 56

De Pere 93, Green Bay Preble 51

Deerfield 85, Madison Country Day 26

Denmark 50, Roncalli 43

Dominican 75, Catholic Central 35

Drummond 60, Lac Courte Oreilles 27

Durand 69, Boyceville 31

East Troy 59, Brodhead 52

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 54, Melrose-Mindoro 42

Edgerton 73, Jefferson 43

Eleva-Strum 58, Independence 21

Faith Christian 65, Eastbrook Academy 35

Fall River 66, Pardeeville 62

Fennimore 64, Iowa-Grant 46

Flambeau 66, Augusta 60

Florence 75, Lena 46

Freedom 43, Seymour 36

Genesee, Mich. 71, Mayville 42

Gillett 64, Saint Thomas Aquinas 32

Grantsburg 82, Luck 70

Hartford Union 68, West Bend East 59

Highland 46, Belmont 44

Homestead 76, Slinger 56

Howards Grove 69, Ozaukee 48

Hurley 90, Bayfield 57

Hustisford 44, Horicon 33

Iola-Scandinavia 43, Amherst 40

Ithaca 72, Weston 36

Janesville Craig 81, Elkhorn Area 76

Juda 62, Albany 43

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 64, Racine St. Catherine’s 57

Kewaskum 50, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 47

Kimberly 90, Kaukauna 67

La Crosse Central 66, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 20

La Crosse Logan 57, Prairie du Chien 41

Laconia 53, Sheboygan Falls 38

Ladysmith 64, Spooner 54

Lake Country Lutheran 61, Messmer 37

Lodi 79, River Valley 45

Luther 87, Black River Falls 64

Madison Abundant Life 44, Palmyra-Eagle 28

Madison East 82, Madison West 72

Manawa 94, Bowler 64

Manitowoc Lutheran 52, Oostburg 47

Marathon 59, Stratford 55

Markesan 73, Montello 30

Marshall 59, Lake Mills 57

Marshfield 71, Chippewa Falls 65

Martin Luther 78, Plymouth 72

Mellen 67, Butternut 41

Menomonee Falls 89, West Allis Nathan Hale 50

Merrill 75, Rhinelander 68

Milton 77, Watertown 75

Milwaukee Golda Meir 68, Milwaukee School of Languages 44

Mineral Point 89, Riverdale 40

Monroe 61, Reedsburg Area 50

Monticello 58, Pecatonica 52

Mosinee 65, New London 52

Muskego 70, Waukesha North 45

Neenah 66, Hortonville 36

Neillsville 63, Lincoln 42

Nekoosa 67, Westfield Area 52

New Auburn 72, Lake Holcombe 31

Nicolet 72, West Bend West 65

North Crawford 51, De Soto 30

North Fond du Lac 60, Saint Lawrence Seminary 37

Northland Pines 58, Lakeland 39

Notre Dame 75, Sheboygan North 63

Oakfield 46, Wayland Academy 38

Oregon 86, Baraboo 58

Pacelli 70, Pittsville 50

Potosi 56, Shullsburg 52, OT

Prairie Farm 57, Birchwood 41

Prentice 75, Rib Lake 63

Prentice 77, Abbotsford 44

Prescott 85, Altoona 75

Princeton/Green Lake 68, Rio 62

Racine Case 81, Kenosha Bradford 61

Racine Horlick 59, Franklin 56

Reedsville 69, Kohler 63

Regis 52, Arcadia 45

River Ridge 67, Richland Center 54

Saint Croix Central 66, St. Croix Falls 42

Saint Thomas More 58, Shoreland Lutheran 47

Sauk Prairie 46, Mount Horeb 44

Seneca 82, La Farge 41

Shawano 74, Antigo 48

Sheboygan Christian 72, Hilbert 56

Sheboygan South 71, Pulaski 46

Shorewood 46, South Milwaukee 30

Solon Springs 79, South Shore 49

Spencer 58, Greenwood 40

Spring Valley 42, Elmwood/Plum City 38

Sun Prairie 54, Janesville Parker 51

The Prairie School 62, Racine Lutheran 49

Turner 73, Clinton 63

Unity 48, Frederic 27

Watertown Luther Prep 74, Mayville 73

Waukesha South 71, Oconomowoc 60

Wautoma 63, Adams-Friendship 55

Wauwatosa West 81, Hamilton 63

Wauzeka-Steuben 56, Kickapoo 19

West Allis Central 97, Milwaukee Lutheran 85

West Allis Nathan Hale 72, Beaver Dam 51

West Salem 81, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 49

Whitefish Bay 56, Grafton 49

Wild Rose 43, Rosholt 31

Williams Bay 69, Parkview 49

Winneconne 57, Ripon 55

Wisconsin Dells 67, Mauston 52

Wisconsin Heights 77, Poynette 49

Wisconsin Lutheran 78, Pius XI Catholic 73

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

