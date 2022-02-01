The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 67, Johnson Creek 37
Appleton East 64, Appleton North 29
Arrowhead 72, Catholic Memorial 42
Ashwaubenon 45, Green Bay Southwest 40
Baraboo 66, Black River Falls 29
Bay Port 56, Manitowoc Lincoln 34
Belleville 46, Deerfield 32
Bloomer 43, Saint Croix Central 32
Brookfield East 53, Brookfield Central 38
Brown Deer 61, Whitnall 46
Cadott 66, Augusta 38
Cashton 57, Brookwood 38
Cedarburg 72, Port Washington 34
Clear Lake 57, Turtle Lake 45
Clinton 68, Monroe 50
Clintonville 39, Little Chute 23
Coleman 51, Gillett 30
Colfax 65, Altoona 49
De Pere 85, Green Bay Preble 44
Durand 66, Boyceville 23
Eau Claire Memorial 50, Rice Lake 44
Eau Claire North 71, Chippewa Falls 53
Fond du Lac 58, Oshkosh North 27
Franklin 68, Racine Horlick 19
Freedom 85, Fox Valley Lutheran 65
Germantown 83, Milwaukee DSHA 47
Grantsburg 59, Luck 36
Greenfield 79, Cudahy 26
Hamilton 79, Wauwatosa West 28
Hartford Union 63, West Bend East 56
Highland 61, Wauzeka-Steuben 52
Hortonville 76, Neenah 68
Howards Grove 59, Ozaukee 52
Kaukauna 58, Kimberly 38
Kenosha Bradford 70, Racine Case 59
Kenosha Christian Life 72, Living Word Lutheran 32
Kewaunee 46, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 29
Kiel 57, Plymouth 43
Kohler 63, Reedsville 55
La Crosse Central 65, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 63
Lake Mills 34, Sauk Prairie 29
Laona-Wabeno 52, Shiocton 44
Lomira 44, Mayville 38
Loyal 66, Colby 61
Luther 72, De Soto 39
Marathon 41, Pacelli 32
Milwaukee Golda Meir 47, Milwaukee South 39
Mishicot 56, Cedar Grove-Belgium 34
Monona Grove 75, Lodi 33
Mosinee 53, Amherst 49
Neillsville 61, Mondovi 22
New Berlin Eisenhower 54, New Berlin West 33
Niagara 51, Crivitz 34
Northland Pines 50, Prentice 44
Notre Dame 76, Sheboygan North 20
Oak Creek 63, Racine Park 20
Oconto 73, Gibraltar 25
Oostburg 68, Manitowoc Lutheran 48
Oshkosh West 69, Appleton West 37
Pardeeville 56, Wisconsin Heights 29
Peshtigo 39, Algoma 36
Pewaukee 85, Greendale 30
Phillips 84, Chequamegon 33
Pius XI Catholic 74, Wisconsin Lutheran 39
Plum City 65, Spring Valley 37
Plum City 68, Glenwood City 24
Port Edwards 50, Bowler 41
Prairie du Chien 60, La Crosse Logan 39
Prescott 76, Osceola 56
Random Lake 54, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 42
Reedsburg Area 83, Dodgeville 35
Regis 68, Thorp 39
Sevastopol 83, Sturgeon Bay 33
Sheboygan South 71, Pulaski 46
Slinger 54, Homestead 34
Spencer 52, Greenwood 47
St. Mary Central 74, Sheboygan Area Luth. 70
Suring 74, Oneida Nation 63
Turner 60, Williams Bay 32
Unity 52, Frederic 11
Waterloo 57, Wisconsin Heights 55
Watertown 48, Monona Grove 39
Watertown Luther Prep 55, Oakfield 45
Waukesha West 50, Kettle Moraine 43
West Bend West 38, Nicolet 37
Westosha Central 55, Elkhorn Area 27
Wilmot Union 44, Burlington 35
Winneconne 43, New London 35
Winona Cotter, Minn. 51, Aquinas 42
Winter 68, Bruce 60
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 57, Nekoosa 29
Wrightstown 59, Marinette 44
