The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 72, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 50
Arrowhead 66, Catholic Memorial 62
Ashwaubenon 64, Green Bay Southwest 44
Athens 69, Rib Lake 43
Black Hawk 49, Juda 33
Brillion 77, Shiocton 57
Cassville 57, Benton 39
Cedar Grove-Belgium 71, Mishicot 55
Chequamegon 46, Phillips 31
Cochrane-Fountain City 69, Gilmanton 35
Columbus Catholic 74, Owen-Withee 56
Crandon 47, Tomahawk 38
Cuba City 60, Southwestern 47
Cudahy 63, Greenfield 58
D.C. Everest 57, Eau Claire North 56
De Pere 93, Green Bay Preble 51
Denmark 50, Roncalli 43
Dominican 75, Catholic Central 35
Drummond 60, Lac Courte Oreilles 27
Durand 69, Boyceville 31
East Troy 59, Brodhead 52
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 54, Melrose-Mindoro 42
Edgerton 73, Jefferson 43
Eleva-Strum 58, Independence 21
Faith Christian 65, Eastbrook Academy 35
Fennimore 64, Iowa-Grant 46
Florence 75, Lena 46
Freedom 43, Seymour 36
Grantsburg 82, Luck 70
Howards Grove 69, Ozaukee 48
Hurley 90, Bayfield 57
Iola-Scandinavia 43, Amherst 40
Ithaca 72, Weston 36
Janesville Craig 81, Elkhorn Area 76
Juda 62, Albany 43
Kimberly 90, Kaukauna 67
La Crosse Central 66, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 20
La Crosse Logan 57, Prairie du Chien 41
Laconia 53, Sheboygan Falls 38
Lake Country Lutheran 61, Messmer 37
Manawa 94, Bowler 64
Marathon 59, Stratford 55
Marshfield 71, Chippewa Falls 65
Menomonee Falls 89, West Allis Nathan Hale 50
Merrill 75, Rhinelander 68
Mosinee 65, New London 52
Muskego 70, Waukesha North 45
Neillsville 63, Lincoln 42
New Auburn 72, Lake Holcombe 31
Notre Dame 75, Sheboygan North 63
Oregon 86, Baraboo 58
Potosi 56, Shullsburg 52, OT
Prairie Farm 57, Birchwood 41
Prentice 75, Rib Lake 63
Prentice 77, Abbotsford 44
Prescott 85, Altoona 75
Reedsville 69, Kohler 63
Regis 52, Arcadia 45
Saint Croix Central 66, St. Croix Falls 42
Saint Thomas More 58, Shoreland Lutheran 47
Sauk Prairie 46, Mount Horeb 44
Seneca 82, La Farge 41
Sheboygan Christian 72, Hilbert 56
Sheboygan South 71, Pulaski 46
Shorewood 46, South Milwaukee 30
Solon Springs 79, South Shore 49
Spencer 58, Greenwood 40
Sun Prairie 54, Janesville Parker 51
Turner 73, Clinton 63
Unity 48, Frederic 27
Waukesha South 71, Oconomowoc 60
Wautoma 63, Adams-Friendship 55
Wauzeka-Steuben 56, Kickapoo 19
West Allis Nathan Hale 72, Beaver Dam 51
West Salem 81, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 49
Wild Rose 43, Rosholt 31
Winneconne 57, Ripon 55
Wisconsin Dells 67, Mauston 52
Wisconsin Heights 77, Poynette 49
Wisconsin Lutheran 78, Pius XI Catholic 73
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
