The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 72, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 50

Arrowhead 66, Catholic Memorial 62

Ashwaubenon 64, Green Bay Southwest 44

Athens 69, Rib Lake 43

Black Hawk 49, Juda 33

Brillion 77, Shiocton 57

Cassville 57, Benton 39

Cedar Grove-Belgium 71, Mishicot 55

Chequamegon 46, Phillips 31

Cochrane-Fountain City 69, Gilmanton 35

Columbus Catholic 74, Owen-Withee 56

Crandon 47, Tomahawk 38

Cuba City 60, Southwestern 47

Cudahy 63, Greenfield 58

D.C. Everest 57, Eau Claire North 56

De Pere 93, Green Bay Preble 51

Denmark 50, Roncalli 43

Dominican 75, Catholic Central 35

Drummond 60, Lac Courte Oreilles 27

Durand 69, Boyceville 31

East Troy 59, Brodhead 52

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 54, Melrose-Mindoro 42

Edgerton 73, Jefferson 43

Eleva-Strum 58, Independence 21

Faith Christian 65, Eastbrook Academy 35

Fennimore 64, Iowa-Grant 46

Florence 75, Lena 46

Freedom 43, Seymour 36

Grantsburg 82, Luck 70

Howards Grove 69, Ozaukee 48

Hurley 90, Bayfield 57

Iola-Scandinavia 43, Amherst 40

Ithaca 72, Weston 36

Janesville Craig 81, Elkhorn Area 76

Juda 62, Albany 43

Kimberly 90, Kaukauna 67

La Crosse Central 66, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 20

La Crosse Logan 57, Prairie du Chien 41

Laconia 53, Sheboygan Falls 38

Lake Country Lutheran 61, Messmer 37

Manawa 94, Bowler 64

Marathon 59, Stratford 55

Marshfield 71, Chippewa Falls 65

Menomonee Falls 89, West Allis Nathan Hale 50

Merrill 75, Rhinelander 68

Mosinee 65, New London 52

Muskego 70, Waukesha North 45

Neillsville 63, Lincoln 42

New Auburn 72, Lake Holcombe 31

Notre Dame 75, Sheboygan North 63

Oregon 86, Baraboo 58

Potosi 56, Shullsburg 52, OT

Prairie Farm 57, Birchwood 41

Prentice 75, Rib Lake 63

Prentice 77, Abbotsford 44

Prescott 85, Altoona 75

Reedsville 69, Kohler 63

Regis 52, Arcadia 45

Saint Croix Central 66, St. Croix Falls 42

Saint Thomas More 58, Shoreland Lutheran 47

Sauk Prairie 46, Mount Horeb 44

Seneca 82, La Farge 41

Sheboygan Christian 72, Hilbert 56

Sheboygan South 71, Pulaski 46

Shorewood 46, South Milwaukee 30

Solon Springs 79, South Shore 49

Spencer 58, Greenwood 40

Sun Prairie 54, Janesville Parker 51

Turner 73, Clinton 63

Unity 48, Frederic 27

Waukesha South 71, Oconomowoc 60

Wautoma 63, Adams-Friendship 55

Wauzeka-Steuben 56, Kickapoo 19

West Allis Nathan Hale 72, Beaver Dam 51

West Salem 81, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 49

Wild Rose 43, Rosholt 31

Winneconne 57, Ripon 55

Wisconsin Dells 67, Mauston 52

Wisconsin Heights 77, Poynette 49

Wisconsin Lutheran 78, Pius XI Catholic 73

