GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appleton East 64, Appleton North 29
Arrowhead 72, Catholic Memorial 42
Ashwaubenon 45, Green Bay Southwest 40
Baraboo 66, Black River Falls 29
Bay Port 56, Manitowoc Lincoln 34
Brookfield East 53, Brookfield Central 38
Brown Deer 61, Whitnall 46
Cashton 57, Brookwood 38
Clintonville 39, Little Chute 23
Colfax 65, Altoona 49
De Pere 85, Green Bay Preble 44
Eau Claire Memorial 50, Rice Lake 44
Fond du Lac 58, Oshkosh North 27
Freedom 85, Fox Valley Lutheran 65
Germantown 83, Milwaukee DSHA 47
Grantsburg 59, Luck 36
Greenfield 79, Cudahy 26
Hamilton 79, Wauwatosa West 28
Highland 61, Wauzeka-Steuben 52
Kaukauna 58, Kimberly 38
Kenosha Christian Life 72, Living Word Lutheran 32
Kiel 57, Plymouth 43
Kohler 63, Reedsville 55
Lake Mills 34, Sauk Prairie 29
Laona-Wabeno 52, Shiocton 44
Lomira 44, Mayville 38
Luther 72, De Soto 39
Marathon 41, Pacelli 32
Milwaukee Golda Meir 47, Milwaukee South 39
Mishicot 56, Cedar Grove-Belgium 34
Monona Grove 75, Lodi 33
Mosinee 53, Amherst 49
New Berlin Eisenhower 54, New Berlin West 33
Notre Dame 76, Sheboygan North 20
Oak Creek 63, Racine Park 20
Oconto 73, Gibraltar 25
Pewaukee 85, Greendale 30
Phillips 84, Chequamegon 33
Pius XI Catholic 74, Wisconsin Lutheran 39
Plum City 65, Spring Valley 37
Plum City 68, Glenwood City 24
Port Edwards 50, Bowler 41
Prescott 76, Osceola 56
Random Lake 54, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 42
Sheboygan South 71, Pulaski 46
Slinger 54, Homestead 34
Suring 74, Oneida Nation 63
Turner 60, Williams Bay 32
Unity 52, Frederic 11
Waterloo 57, Wisconsin Heights 55
Watertown 48, Monona Grove 39
Watertown Luther Prep 55, Oakfield 45
Westosha Central 55, Elkhorn Area 27
Winneconne 43, New London 35
Winona Cotter, Minn. 51, Aquinas 42
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 57, Nekoosa 29
