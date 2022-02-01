The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appleton East 64, Appleton North 29

Arrowhead 72, Catholic Memorial 42

Ashwaubenon 45, Green Bay Southwest 40

Baraboo 66, Black River Falls 29

Bay Port 56, Manitowoc Lincoln 34

Brookfield East 53, Brookfield Central 38

Brown Deer 61, Whitnall 46

Cashton 57, Brookwood 38

Clintonville 39, Little Chute 23

Colfax 65, Altoona 49

De Pere 85, Green Bay Preble 44

Eau Claire Memorial 50, Rice Lake 44

Fond du Lac 58, Oshkosh North 27

Freedom 85, Fox Valley Lutheran 65

Germantown 83, Milwaukee DSHA 47

Grantsburg 59, Luck 36

Greenfield 79, Cudahy 26

Hamilton 79, Wauwatosa West 28

Highland 61, Wauzeka-Steuben 52

Kaukauna 58, Kimberly 38

Kenosha Christian Life 72, Living Word Lutheran 32

Kiel 57, Plymouth 43

Kohler 63, Reedsville 55

Lake Mills 34, Sauk Prairie 29

Laona-Wabeno 52, Shiocton 44

Lomira 44, Mayville 38

Luther 72, De Soto 39

Marathon 41, Pacelli 32

Milwaukee Golda Meir 47, Milwaukee South 39

Mishicot 56, Cedar Grove-Belgium 34

Monona Grove 75, Lodi 33

Mosinee 53, Amherst 49

New Berlin Eisenhower 54, New Berlin West 33

Notre Dame 76, Sheboygan North 20

Oak Creek 63, Racine Park 20

Oconto 73, Gibraltar 25

Pewaukee 85, Greendale 30

Phillips 84, Chequamegon 33

Pius XI Catholic 74, Wisconsin Lutheran 39

Plum City 65, Spring Valley 37

Plum City 68, Glenwood City 24

Port Edwards 50, Bowler 41

Prescott 76, Osceola 56

Random Lake 54, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 42

Sheboygan South 71, Pulaski 46

Slinger 54, Homestead 34

Suring 74, Oneida Nation 63

Turner 60, Williams Bay 32

Unity 52, Frederic 11

Waterloo 57, Wisconsin Heights 55

Watertown 48, Monona Grove 39

Watertown Luther Prep 55, Oakfield 45

Westosha Central 55, Elkhorn Area 27

Winneconne 43, New London 35

Winona Cotter, Minn. 51, Aquinas 42

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 57, Nekoosa 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..