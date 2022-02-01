APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — A man convicted in a fatal shooting at a suburban Appleton mall is facing sentencing in Outagamie County Circuit Court. The sentencing Tuesday comes a year after 18-year-old Dezman Ellis shot and killed Jovanni Frausto during a dispute about a girlfriend at the Fox River Mall’s food court. A bystander, Colt Lemmers, was injured. Ellis fled the mall in a car with friends and was arrested days later in Iowa. In an agreement with prosecutors, Ellis earlier entered no contest pleas to second-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless endangering safety. He was initially charged with first-degree intentional homicide in Frausto’s death, a charge that carries a life sentence.

