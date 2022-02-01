MADISON, Wis. — An effort to expand higher education offerings for state prison inmates is taking shape under interim University of Wisconsin President Tommy Thompson, who oversaw the largest expansion of prisons in state history during his 14 years as governor. Thompson discussed the plan during a meeting Monday with members of Gov. Tony Evers’ Cabinet. The Wisconsin State Journal reported that he again expressed regret for overseeing the growth in prisons when he served as governor from 1987 until 2001. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. late last year awarded the University of Wisconsin System and the Department of Corrections a $5.7 million grant to expand college pathways for inmates.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Wisconsin State Journal.